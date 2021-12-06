New Jersey small businesses hiring for the Christmas season

We hear about the hiring problems plaguing NJ businesses. It's been going on for a while now and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. That said, there are plenty of college kids returning home to the Garden State for an extended period and they are looking.

We know every "Small Business Monday" there is no shortage of great small companies who are relying on a ramped-up holiday spending season to stay in business. We know from the latest NJBIA survey that more than 28% of NJ businesses are planning to close or sell sooner than planned and 31% are not sure what the future holds. The climate is challenging for sure.

My friend Peter who owns the Ewing Diner is working round the clock as he is so short on staff. The food is still fantastic and he is hoping to hire some new team members soon.

Many listeners are raving about Oakwood's Point Pizza in Point Pleasant especially after they saw a group of teenagers working behind the counter, phones away and having a great time working.

If you are looking for seasonal or longer-term work, check out the many small businesses that the Garden State has to offer!

If you know of more businesses or you would like to add your business to the list, fill out this form:

Level Square Construction in Point Pleasant

GMP Contracting in South Plainfield

