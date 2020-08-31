New Jersey schools make magazine’s ‘best value’ list

The coronavirus pandemic has turned higher education on its head with things like remote learning and social distancing becoming the norm but people are still looking for the best return on their education dollar. Money Magazine has crunched various numbers to compile its list of the best values in higher education, and New Jersey schools are well represented.

First, the criteria; Money weighed more than 20,000 data points across three broad categories of Quality, Affordability, and Outcomes: including tuition fees, family borrowing, and career earnings. Those three categories contain 27 different criteria encompassing things like graduation rates, faculty ratings, peer ratings, net price paid to attend, average debt, employment, and earnings. To qualify, a school had to have an enrollment of at least 500, have sufficient data, and meet graduation benchmarks; a total of 739 schools made the cut.

Here are the 21 New Jersey schools that qualified, with their national rankings:

Princeton University – 3

The College of New Jersey – 68

Rutgers University-New Brunswick – 78

Montclair State University – 106

New Jersey Institute Of Technology – 127

Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus – 134

Ramapo College of New Jersey – 142

Saint Elizabeth University – 198

Stevens Institute of Technology – 230

Stockton University – 311

Georgian Court University – 322

Monmouth University – 331

Rowan University – 338

Kean University – 358

Seton Hall University – 367

Centenary University – 381

Rider University – 413

William Paterson University of New Jersey – 437

Saint Peter's University – 533

Felician University – 561

Caldwell University - 672

The top five nationally are: 1. MIT, 2. Stanford, 3. Princeton, 4. University of Michigan, and 5. Duke

