🚔 Former JCP&L employee arrested after alleged theft at facility in Wall Township

🚔 He is accused of entering utility trucks and stealing tools

🚔 The Tabernacle resident was also found with a weapon

A former JCP&L employee was arrested in Wall Township on charges that he illegally entered the facility and stole several items.

Wall police said that 40-year-old Kevin R. Nagle, of Tabernacle, went to the JCP&L equipment yard on 18th Avenue on Wednesday.

Nagle then entered several utility trucks and stole tools, electric utility equipment, and some copper wire, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of burglary of motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespassing and possession of certain weapons by allegedly being in possession of an expandable metal baton.

Police said he was charged on a warrant and then brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

