This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled his proposed FY2026 budget, and it includes a plan to raise the tax rate on sports betting and online casino revenue to 25%. Currently, sports betting is taxed at 13% and online casinos at 15%. The proposed jump has sparked industry concern and early pushback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Murphy’s budget arrives as part of a record-breaking $58 billion proposal, which includes a projected $6.3 billion surplus. Of that surplus, $402.4 million is expected to come from the increased tax revenue from gambling. According to the budget, $322.6 million of that would be directed to the Casino Revenue Fund, while $80 million would go to the state’s General Fund. Though this move could boost state funds, it comes at a delicate time politically, with elections on the horizon and the gambling industry already playing a major economic role in both North and South Jersey.

The new rules only apply to locally regulated sites. However, the newest online casinos that are regulated overseas are exempt from this. These are platforms based outside the U.S. in jurisdictions like Malta or Curacao. While they exist in a legal gray area, they are rapidly gaining popularity due to modern features, generous bonuses, and fewer tax implications. Unlike state-regulated sites that report winnings to the IRS, offshore casinos do not. That means the responsibility to report any winnings falls solely on the player.

Despite Murphy’s budget pitch, an industry source told Legal Sports Report (LSR) that the proposal is unlikely to pass as-is. Instead, the industry source predicted the tax rate would experience a small increase (at most) to keep the state competitive in an industry with a long and strong history of success in New Jersey and for the state government.

The concern within the gambling sector extends beyond New Jersey. A report from Truist Securities called the proposal “a negative” for gaming stocks and suggested that although the 25% rate is steep, it may not be high enough when compared to New York’s 51% rate. The report noted that a leader like New Jersey signaling tax hikes could trigger similar moves in other states. Still, market giants such as FanDuel and DraftKings are seen as best equipped to weather higher tax burdens due to their scale and resources.

The broader conversation about sports betting taxation is heating up across the U.S. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has proposed doubling his state’s tax rate to 40%, just a year after raising it from 10% to 20%. Similarly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has pitched increasing that state’s rate to 30%, up from 15%. Last year, Illinois implemented a tiered tax system that tops out at 40%, further raising the bar for operators across the country.

While New Jersey legislators have until June 30 to pass the budget, resistance is already building. Senators John Burzichelli and Michael Testa issued a joint statement saying, “Simply put, doubling the tax on online sports betting and iGaming is putting a New Jersey success story at significant risk.”

New Jersey’s sports betting industry has grown rapidly since the repeal of PASPA, becoming a model for the rest of the nation. Much of that growth has taken place in the northern part of the state, bolstering the tech and financial sectors, rather than just Atlantic City. The industry has become deeply embedded in the state’s economy, making any significant changes to taxation a sensitive subject.

As negotiations continue, stakeholders across the industry are watching closely. Whether Murphy’s proposal becomes law or is trimmed down through compromise, New Jersey’s next steps could shape how the nation’s gambling landscape evolves in the coming years.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.