Unfortunately for New Jersey football fans, the season is starting up again this week, which feels hard to believe.

Summer is going away, and the fall season is coming rapidly, as is the NFL season. It’s been dark times for Giants fans. The team is coming off a last-place finish in the NFC East in 2024 and has only made the playoffs two times since their Super Bowl win in 2011.

But with the change of the seasons comes a change at Quarterback for the Giants. Daniel Jones is now playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and the Quarterback room for the Giants consists of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and number 25 overall draft pick Jaxson Dart.

The team looked promising in the pre-season, winning all three of their games and outscoring their opponents by 60+ points.

Does that mean it will translate to regular-season success? Likely not. The Giants are still in a rebuilding phase as a franchise. Their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, showed promise in the pre-season, but he’ll start the season on the bench behind Russell Wilson.

They play in a competitive division with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC runner-up in the Washington Commanders. The other team in their division, the Dallas Cowboys, they’ve beaten once since 2016.

For those that have hopes for the Giants in the 2025 season, I’d temper them. It’s going to take a miracle for them to be competitive this year. But as the saying goes “any given Sunday” maybe the Giants will provide their fans with reason to believe.

