How often have you gotten the craving for Chick-fil-A only to get to the drive-thru and realize that it's a Sunday and they're closed?

It's always a bummer.

Soon though, Chick-fil-A may be open and ready to serve up tasty chicken on Sunday thanks to a new law that's about to go into effect soon.

What Chick-fil-A Locations Would Have To Be Open On Sundays?

According to Newsbreak, if Bill Ao8336 were to be passed, it would require restaurants along Interstate 90 to be open seven days a week, including Chick-Fil-A.

Interstate 90 stretches across large sections of New York and New Jersey and if this new bill were passed would require the restaurants at the rest stops along this interstate to be opened 7 days a week to customers.

There is a workaround to the bill, reports Newsbreak, and that's if there are farmer's markets or local vendors.

Not something you see too often traveling the interstate.

Why The Sudden Change To Require Restaurants On The Interstate To Be Open on Sunday?

So first things first, there's nothing really wrong with a restaurant or business deciding it wants to be closed on a Sunday, more power to you.

However, when you provide food and other necessities to travelers, being closed on one of the busiest travel days of the week in one of the most heavily trafficked parts of the country can cause problems.

Chick-Fil-A has signed a 33-year contract according to Newsbreak with several rest stops in New York and New Jersey along Interstate-90.

I'm all for Chick-Fil-A being open in rest stops on Sundays, but that day off is also kind of a foundation of the company so it'll be interesting to see what Chic-Fil-A will do if this bill gets signed into law.