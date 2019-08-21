New Jersey attitude — How we rank among all states

News flash…according to a new survey, NJ is not the friendliest state in the union. Actually, we’re damn near at the bottom! 46th friendliest out of 50 states. Actually, I’m slightly annoyed that New York beat us out to claim the least friendly state slot at 50!

It’s no surprise given the reputation, the pace and the general business of most of our lives. One way the site “Big 7 Travel” rated states was how strangers would help you if your phone wasn’t working.

Huh?

Imagine you’re on the NJ Turnpike and you are standing outside a rest stop asking strangers to use their phone. I don’t think so.

For me, I love the ‘Jersey edge’. We’re serious people with things to accomplish. You know what you’re gonna get when talking with a Jersey guy/gal. No fake California or Southern ‘hospitality’ just real conversation and if you get a smile, you earned it.

