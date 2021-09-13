New delivery service model will help all NJ restaurants (Opinion)

New Jersey restaurants have been fighting vigorously to make a comeback since the start of the pandemic. While most restaurants have reopened for in-person dining, there are plenty that still rely heavily on takeout to pay their bills.

Jersey restaurants are not the only members of the food industry that were hit by COVID, however, as food delivery services continue struggling to make revenue.

Jersey food delivery services such as Grubhub, Doordash and UberEats collect up to 30% of commission, creating quite a profit deficit for these hardworking restaurant owners.

Enter Andrew Martino, owner of Ghost Truck Kitchen. He’s the man behind this new business plan that he hopes saves struggling restaurants. Martino currently has a delivery service called Gold Coast Community, which does delivery for a group for 8 restaurants in Jersey.

This delivery service will help restaurants get back on their feet, as all profits either go to a single restaurant, or a group of them.

This endeavor is a win/win for Martino and for restaurants, and will strengthen his relationship with NJ eateries. If all goes well, this idea will serve as an example for surrounding communities like New York.

Martino hopes to extend his partnerships to New York restaurants in the fall, which would make delivery a lot more affordable for New York residents. This business model for restaurant delivery has worked well in other parts of America, and has saved countless restaurants from going out of business.

Jersey residents can expect to take advantage of these new delivery services soon, making them less dependent on third party service providers as a whole.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.