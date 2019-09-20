Need a side gig? UPS is hiring for the holidays

It came out this week that New Jersey’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been since 1976, so maybe nobody will be interested, but UPS is looking for temporary workers in the area for the holiday season.

According to CBS2 New York, the delivery company is looking for 11,000 workers in the New Jersey/New York area and needs package handlers, delivery and tractor trailer drivers, and driver helpers at 38 locations in the region. Some of the jobs will be permanent.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth it, CBS2 says the handlers and helpers start at $14 an hour, and the drivers begin at $20.50. A UPS spokesman told Business Insider that the company expects to deliver twice the daily average of 20 million packages during the upcoming holiday season.

UPS also announced this week that they are updating their distinctive drivers’ uniforms for the first time in almost a hundred years, so if you get hired, you might get an updated look!

