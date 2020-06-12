As heard on the D&D show today, I decided to create a Spotify playlist of spooky songs that make you feel like losing your mind.

One of my favorite things to do is discover music. As far as my taste is concerned, I'm all over the place. But recently I've been drawn to songs like this just for the uneasy feeling they give you. All of the songs included are strange in their own way. Whether it's because of the music in the background, the lyrics, the vocals or the subject matter, these songs would all make a great soundtrack for driving on a dimly lit road in the late hours of the night or early morning.

Check out the playlist below:



I'm sure there are some songs I missed, and that's where you come in. Feel free to reach out and send me anything you recommend be added. I don't want to go too far over 75 songs, but right now the playlist is only at 56. There's some room to work with here!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.