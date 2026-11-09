Ever since I broke down on Route 70 in the middle of the Pine Barrens one winter morning while driving to work, I have never been without a blanket in my car.

I still remember that morning like it was yesterday. I was stranded on the side of the road, freezing, waiting for AAA. I had nothing in my car to keep me warm. I was so cold I could see my breath. That experience taught me a lesson. A blanket should be a must-have in everyone’s car, especially here in New Jersey when the temperatures start dropping.

But it got me thinking: What else should we all be keeping in our cars?

We were talking on the show recently about how my cohost, Lou, keeps a change of clothes in his car. That’s not something I do, but so many people called in agreeing with Lou, saying they also keep clothes, shoes, socks, and underwear in their car. You just never know when you’re going to need them!

What else should every driver keep in their car as we head into the colder months here in New Jersey?

Here’s what AAA recommends.

Cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blanket

Drinking water and snacks

Flashlight with extra batteries

Jumper cables

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Ice scraper and snow brush

Shovel

Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

How many of these do you have in your car? Are you prepared for an emergency situation? All great suggestions, and while I have some of them, I admit I don't have all of them, but will definitely be adding them!

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman