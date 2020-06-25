We’re in this together.

The mantra of COVID-19 and the biggest pile of bull$€}+ you’ll ever hear. Some of us care about our fellow man and some of us clearly don’t. The snowflakes who moan and groan about having to wear a mask are certainly not “in this together.”

You know who else is not in this together? The very hack politicians in charge whether on the left or the right. Gov. Phil Murphy violated his own executive orders on large gatherings and social distancing on a recent Sunday when he chose to march in not one but two Black Lives Matter protests. No citation was issued.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” - Animal Farm, George Orwell

Apparently Murphy and Donald Trump are more equal than others. On Wednesday Murphy announced a travel restriction for anyone entering New Jersey from one of nine states where COVID-19 has had huge spikes. You can come here but you are required to go into isolation for a 14 day quarantine. Trump, who was just in one of the hotspot states, is coming here this weekend and Murphy is excusing him from the new rule. He gave this lame reason in an interview with Erin Burnett.

Essential worker? Sure, but I didn’t know coming to his little golf club to hit the links was essential business. And this is a clown so lacking in leadership that he refuses to be seen in public wearing a mask. Members of his own secret service have been testing positive for coronavirus. Yet being an animal more equal than others he will be excused from a new mandate that you and I will be considered lawbreakers if we were to do the same.

The hypocrisy piles up. Maybe we can push that pile next to that other pile we mentioned. The one about us all being in this together.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.