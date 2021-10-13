Murphy shows his true weakness when challenged (Opinion)

It’s clear if you watched either of the debates that Murphy is not used to being challenged. The sweating and Chapstick episodes were a GIF maker's dream.

With all of his power and money he’s able to squelch and squash people's pushback both as a multi-millionaire and as governor.

We saw it when small business owners like Ian Smith of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr tried to operate his business legally as Murphy shut the state down. He all but crushed his business and trampled his rights.

You rarely get to see it in public because he rarely allows anyone to challenge his authority. But in these two debates it’s clear that he can’t stand up to scrutiny of his record or any challenge of his authority.

He’s made all the wrong moves that should make any clear-minded New Jerseyan want to get throw him out on his ear.

He really didn't have any challengers the last time. All the Democrats stepped aside due to his enormous wealth and voters had enough of Chris Christie's administration and tied Kim Guadagno to that.

He is an empty-suit ideologue, strong on platitudes and virtue signaling, but weak on leadership and constitutional authority.

But somehow the polls show him still in the lead.

It will be a shame if he wins reelection, but the shame will not be on him.

Perhaps it’s the unions who tend to vote Democrat to protect their pensions and benefits, or perhaps it’s the people with their hand out who see Murphy as the rich uncle who is more than willing to give out taxpayer cash at every turn.

Then there are the people weak and stupid enough to believe that he’s somehow kept us "safe" through this pandemic. He’s done exactly the opposite.

He may come off as caring to some with his weekly coronavirus press briefings and reading obituaries of the "blessed souls" that have passed during the pandemic. But crushing small businesses, raising taxes, pandering to criminals and illegal immigrants doesn’t square with most intelligent sober New Jersey residents.

It will be a shame if he wins reelection, but the shame will not be on him. It will be on the voters who were dumb enough to put this phony disaster of a governor back in.

