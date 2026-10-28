In case you didn’t already know, a new study reveals that New Jersey is one of the top states in America for Christmas spirit.

The Top States In America For Christmas Spirit

Even before the data was revealed, most New Jersey residents already knew how much we love Christmas in the Garden State.

The things we all love about the holiday season are exactly lined up with what makes New Jersey residents who we are.

Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

The holiday season is about love, family, being together, food, and showing how much we care and appreciate each other, and, despite our reputation, that is truly what New Jersey is all about.

New Jersey’s Rank For Christmas Spirit

The study was reported at World Population Review, and it determined which states have the most Christmas spirit using several factors, including online activity, the number of Christmas tree farms, and charitable giving.

Read More: Why More NJ Residents Are Christmas Shopping Early

New Jersey’s numbers were strong enough to place us at #9 on the list of states with the most Christmas spirit.

Photo by Gautam Krishnan on Unsplash Photo by Gautam Krishnan on Unsplash

My first thought when I heard that was that the people responsible for the data must never have been to Cape May in December, but my feelings quickly changed to appreciation for making the top 10.

The State With The Most Holiday Spirit

If you’re looking for the state with the most holiday spirit, you’ll need to head to New Hampshire, which topped the list.

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Right behind them were Wisconsin, Utah, and West Virginia. New Jersey is in some good company on the list of the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit.

Some of the best Christmas house decorations in New Jersey Just some of the submissions we received for the Light Up New Jersey contest in 2025. The winner will be announced Dec. 23. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5