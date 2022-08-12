A Morristown man who robbed and killed a man at a train station in 2021 has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

According to reports, Lamar Harris, 34, ate a meal with the victim before following him to the Morristown Train Station and attacking him with a brick.

Law enforcement received information regarding a deceased male at the station at around 12:30 a.m. on Mar. 29, 2021. The victim, Matthew Palla, had sustained head injuries and the manner of his death was later identified as a homicide.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation revealed that Harris and Palla were together in the vicinity of the train station before the homicide. Officials also learned that Palla had been in possession of approximately $800 cash prior to the incident; there was no cash on Palla when his body was found.

Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and third-degree theft by unlawful taking in June 2022. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

Harris is ineligible for parole until he serves 85% of his sentence. He was also ordered to pay $800 restitution.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.