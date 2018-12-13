Money down the toilet: Camden turns wastewater to power

Camden County is setting up what's known as a microgrid in the city of Camden that will generate electricity for local hospitals and other institutions. The project is the first of its kind in New Jersey.

County Freeholder Jeffrey Nash says the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority system will utilize wastewater to generate steam that will then drive electric generation. He says over the next six to 10 years, the energy will power schools, hospitals and senior-citizen complexes.

"Flushing the toilet can save the world," Nash said. "By using the waste water from the toilet flush, you are ultimately going to a steam plant that is producing energy that in turn runs the plant to process the waste water before the effluent goes into the Delaware River."

Part of the funding for the microgrid will come from the Rockefeller Foundation and through the issuing of an environmental impact bonds, which pay investors if the project achieves its intended benefits.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5