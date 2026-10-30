Tonight is Mischief Night.

Say that to someone from Ohio or California, and you’ll probably get a blank stare. In New Jersey, everybody knows what it means.

My Mischief Night confession

I was pretty much a good kid growing up. My dad was strict. Mom, not so much. But tempt her, and out came the wooden spoon.

So I rarely stepped out of line.

But we all hit that age, 11, 12, 13, when we start to tempt fate. For me, it was a bar of soap on Oct. 30. Neighbors’ car windows. House windows. Mischief Night in Mays Landing.

Raincoats over the band uniforms

Some of my friends leaned a little more toward the vandal side.

They’d climb onto the roof of the appliance store in town and throw eggs at the high school marching band as it came down the parade route.

For the record, I never took part. But those poor band members, with eggy mess all over those beautiful uniforms.

After the first time, the band marched in raincoats.

Where it comes from

Mischief Night goes back to England. The earliest recorded use of the name dates to 1790, at a school in Oxford, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Irish and Scottish immigrants brought the tradition here.

It stuck around Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware. The name is most common in those three places, the Inquirer reported, citing a University of Pennsylvania study.

What everybody else calls it

Depending on where you live, Oct. 30 goes by a lot of names, according to Mental Floss:

Mischief Night: New Jersey and Philadelphia

New Jersey and Philadelphia Goosey Night: another New Jersey original

another New Jersey original Devil’s Night: Detroit

Detroit Cabbage Night: parts of New England

parts of New England Beggar’s Night: central Iowa, where kids actually trick-or-treat on Oct. 30

SEE ALSO: Do you have to hand out Halloween candy in NJ? Your questions answered

The best part of Mischief Night

In Mays Landing, the best thing about Mischief Night was always the parade.

In 1954, local Rotarians started it to give the town something to celebrate on Mischief Night. Tonight at 6:30 is the 71st.

Plenty of towns also set curfews for kids tonight, so check your town’s website or police Facebook page before the kids head out.

One grown-up confession

Years later, as adults, my wife and I tossed toilet paper into the dogwood tree in our friends’ front yard.

I’ll always remember the joy it brought her.

Be good out there, Jersey. Mostly.