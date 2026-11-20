Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Camden federal court (Google Maps), Getty Images/iStockphoto Camden federal court (Google Maps)

💣 A PA man is sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for detonating an explosive under a car in Delran.

⚖️ Michael Patrick Takacs Jr. targeted his former supervisor after being fired, according to federal investigators.

🐕 A Bucks County sheriff’s K9 helped investigators find traces of explosive materials.

CAMDEN — A Pennsylvania man heads to federal prison for setting off an explosive under a car at his boss's home in Burlington County.

Michael Patrick Takacs, Jr., of Warminster in Bucks County, previously pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to transporting an explosive with the knowledge and intent of it being used to intimidate an individual and unlawfully to damage and destroy property.

The 44-year-old Takacs was sentenced to 46 months, just shy of four years, by U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams.

Federal investigators said that Takacs was fired last year, after which he plotted to build an improvised explosive device.

Takacs used explosive chemicals and a remote pyrotechnic device, and filled the homemade bomb with shrapnel, according to court documents cited by NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Around 2:42 a.m. on July 26, 2025, Takacs detonated the homemade device under the vehicle of his former supervisor, in a residential neighborhood in Delran.

The powerful blast scattered nails and bolts, causing significant damage to the vehicle and nearby homes, according to police.

Takacs tried to dodge being caught, by leaving his cell phone home and removing his license plate while driving across state lines to carry out his “payback” plan, investigators said.

Pleasantville police shield (inset), Pleasantville High School (Pleasantville police/Pleasantville BOE) Pleasantville police shield (inset), Pleasantville High School

🚨A security guard spotted a loaded handgun during a backpack screening

🚨The 14-year-old student was taken into custody and faces three weapons charges

🚨The discovery comes seven years after a shooting at the same school

PLEASANTVILLE — An observant security guard stopped a student from bringing a fully loaded gun into a South Jersey high school on Tuesday.

Raul Molina spotted the handgun inside a backpack belonging to a 14-year-old student as it passed through an X-ray machine at the entrance of Pleasantville High School. Students were arriving for the day around 8 a.m.

The gun was secured, and the backpack was turned over to Principal Dr. Lapell Chapman, according to Police Chief Stacey Schlachter.

The boy's mother was contacted and came to the school before he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on an educational institution, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit.

He is being held at the Atlantic County Juvenile Justice facility.

"We encourage parents and guardians to remind their children of the importance of the 'See Something, Say Something' message. If students see or hear anything concerning, they should immediately report it to a trusted adult or school staff member," Superintendent Dr. Felicia Hyman-Medley said in a statement.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment where every student can learn, grow, and thrive."

Chase bank branch in Doylestown, PA Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Chase bank branch in Doylestown, PA Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026

🔴Third-party vendors serving Chase were targeted in a cyberattack

🔴Customer names and email addresses may have been accessed

🔴 Chase says affected customers will be contacted directly

Chase Bank says that third parties who provide services to the company were the target of a cyber attack that got access to customer data.

Over the past week everyday services powered by big names like Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Apple, to even the U.S. government’s Federal Aviation Administration and National Security Agency, have been impacted by some kind of technical glitch.

We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack.

Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.…

Chase believes it has a handle on this second incident of the week. It did not disclose when it happened.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," Chase wrote on its X account. There is no connection to service disruption some customers experienced earlier this week.

Chase said it will contact affected customers directly and offer support.

The Trump administration maintains there is “zero” indication that the latest outages are linked, or caused by bad actors like cybercriminals. Still, some suspect that such disruptions could be the new normal, especially in the artificial intelligence era.

There are nearly 200 Chase branches in New Jersey.

Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva) Millions of New Jerseyans plan to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA (Canva)

🚗 More than 2 million New Jersey residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with nearly 1.8 million hitting the road.

⛽ Gas prices are about 85 cents higher than last Thanksgiving, but AAA says pump prices are starting to drop.

🚨 Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest travel days, with Sunday and Monday bringing heavy return traffic.

Pack your patience, New Jersey!

More than 2 million New Jersey residents are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over Thanksgiving, with most hitting the road between Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 30.

AAA says that’s a slight 0.3% decrease from Thanksgiving 2025. Nationally, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, virtually unchanged from last year.

“Thanksgiving continues to be one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, as millions of Americans make plans to spend time with family and friends,” said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance.

She said despite higher gas prices and other travel costs, people are making holiday travel a priority.

As always, driving remains the most popular mode of transportation for Thanksgiving destinations. AAA estimates that more than 1.8 million New Jersey travelers, or 89%, will travel by car

New Jersey drivers are paying about 85 cents more for a gallon of gas than they were at this time last year, when the statewide average was $3.03. But Noble said the good news is that pump prices are starting to come down.

AAA also projects that more than 172,000 New Jerseyans, or 8.5% of holiday travelers, will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations, unchanged from 2025.

Novo Nordisk announces cuts in Plainsboro (Novonordiskus.com), Oli Scarff, Getty Images NJ layoffs

💼 Novo Nordisk is eliminating another 215 jobs in New Jersey, for a total of more than 300 this year.

💊 The latest reductions follow more than 800 layoffs in late 2025 at the drugmaker, with U.S. headquarters in NJ.

🏥 RWJBarnabas Health and Barclays are also cutting New Jersey jobs this month.

Some grim news for its workers, as Novo Nordisk has confirmed a new round of 215 layoffs in New Jersey.

The Danish pharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Plainsboro, announced the latest cuts will take effect in mid-February 2027.

This followed 108 layoffs made public in September — and over a year after Novo Nordisk quietly axed over 800 jobs in New Jersey, as part of a global restructuring.

Novo Nordisk makes both popular GLP-1 medications, Ozempic and Wegovy, among other drugs.

Another employer that announced new late November cuts, RWJBarnabas Health has confirmed it is eliminating 106 positions in New Jersey, effective by February.

A fresh round of layoffs was also announced this week by Barclays. The financial institution with a corporate campus in Whippany is cutting 75 workers, following 64 layoffs announced in May.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid November, the total was well above 15,000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

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