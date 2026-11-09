The midterm elections delivered what many see as a repudiation of Republican leadership and President Donald Trump's administration.

Voters frustrated by the cost of living, the direction of foreign policy, and the priorities of Washington are demanding more than another round of partisan promises.

Of course, the challenge for our nation is that the alternative offered by the Democrats is in the form of socialism and open borders, in some cases even apologists for groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

We are clearly at a crossroads, and it's time for leaders to step up and set a new course.

One reason for the voter frustration is the persistence of an interventionist foreign-policy establishment that profits from human death and misery.

Often described as the "neocon" wing of the Republican Party, there is an old guard of leaders who continue to advocate for the "endless war" foreign policy. The late Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham were unmistakable symbols of intervention.

In December 2013, McCain was in Kyiv, appeared with protesters during the Maidan demonstrations, and publicly supported their cause.

The problem? The incoming interim government mobilized their military against their own people who did not want to go along with the new anti-Russian government.

I've argued for years that the United States should reject the assumption that Russia must be a permanent enemy and pursue a serious diplomatic strategy to end the war in Ukraine.

The conflict with Iran raises the same essential questions: What precisely is our objective? What constitutes victory? How much more will it cost, and when does the commitment end?

I thought we leveled their ability to make a nuclear weapon in the first few weeks, so why is the war not over?

Why did we not work to topple the regime and arm the people who are being massacred by the regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps?

Then there's Israel. How did the Trump Administration lose control of the narrative on Israel?

Israel was attacked by terrorists on October 7, yet, with the endless bombing in Gaza, it's apparent that more than terrorists are being killed, and we're spending billions a year to facilitate the ongoing conflict.

It's a bad look, to say the least.

Perhaps the best example of how out of touch the GOP majority had become was the "let them eat cake" moment from the incumbent Republican Senator in Mississippi. When asked about rising beef costs, she suggested that Americans can simply find another protein.

What?!

Add the rise in opposition to data centers in local neighborhoods and the President equating folks speaking up for their communities as wanting the Chinese Communists to win the data center war.

The Democrats are doing similar things, like Gavin Newsom downplaying the low percentage of potentially fraudulent votes and actively obstructing the federal government's mission to ensure that only American citizens are voting.

In New Jersey, the Democratic governor is blocking a shipment of Russian diesel, threatening import companies who might accept the shipment.

So, you pay more, and she positions herself nicely to the radical Left, who will undoubtedly dominate the 2028 Democratic primaries.

With the effective messaging about "affordability" and the failure of the GOP to have a consistent and relatable message, the Democrats won big.

Meanwhile, American families are suffering economically. Sure, the economy grew by 3.4% last quarter ahead of expectations, but you can't take a GDP report to the grocery store to pay for food or to the gas station to fill up your tank.

The rising costs of energy, groceries, housing, health care, car, homeowner and renter insurance all contribute to the negative feeling among voters with the current Republican majority.

Local Republicans are ignoring how they have sold out to the consultant class and special-interest donors and conveniently are just pointing the finger to blame everyone but themselves.

The blame game doesn't solve problems. Campaign slogans and AI slop in advertising don't motivate voters. People need leadership and a plan.

The new Republican leadership must address the concerns of several different voter groups. Let's start with young voters, Democrats who are normal and reject socialism and jihadism, and the isolated Republicans who agree with a lot, but not all of President Trump's policies.

Independent voters who just want to be able to afford the rent and the cost of insurance are looking for solutions.

All are looking for a political home.

This year, they had two choices: more of the same or take a chance with the radicals. They chose the latter.

Now it's time to build a plan to bring them back to common sense.

Photo by Dmitrii Vaccinium on Unsplash Photo by Dmitrii Vaccinium on Unsplash

A New Political Voting Bloc Exists, They Just Don't Know It Yet

The growing group of Americans who may not yet realize how much they have in common: moderate Democrats who reject ideological extremes, Independents who want affordable housing, functioning infrastructure, and safe communities, and Republicans who believe in conservative principles without agreeing with every statement or policy of the Trump administration.

That's the most powerful group of voters in the country, but they need a common-sense, independence-focused leader to bring them all together.

That coalition could shape American politics for decades, but shared frustration is not enough. Practical plans and principled leadership are required.

I believe the foundation is rooted in four pillars of national independence.

Photo by Steven Weeks on Unsplash Photo by Steven Weeks on Unsplash

Agricultural Independence

America possesses extraordinary agricultural resources.

According to the USDA, approximately 1.88 million farms operated on roughly 876 million acres in 2024, nearly 39 percent of the nation's land area.

Yet family farms face consolidation, development pressure, volatile costs, and dependence on imported supplies.

We need policies that encourage and incentivize local farms and markets, increased beef production, and stop the daily loss of valuable farmland, which is disappearing at a rate of 40 acres every hour.

Stopping overdevelopment and creating new financial incentives and public-private partnerships are the first steps.

I advocated during my campaign for governor in New Jersey to implement a farm-to-school, farm-to-hospital and farm-to-prison program as a first step.

Foreign ownership of farmland, particularly ownership connected to enemies like communist China, should simply be banned by the federal government as an issue of national security.

Data centers don't belong on farmland. Period. We need policies so the farmers' better option is to continue to produce food.

That includes applying farmland assessments to the homestead as well as the farmland, and massive tax incentives for family members who work the farm as their job.

It also means we need to weigh policies against the larger question: Can we produce, process, refrigerate, and distribute a complete, nutritious food supply domestically if international supply chains were disrupted?

Our farmers should be able to obtain fertilizer, machinery, and fuel without relying on hostile foreign governments.

These are practical steps that can create dependable markets, support rural communities, and keep more economic activity close to home.

Food security is national security.

Photo by Tobias Kleeb on Unsplash Photo by Tobias Kleeb on Unsplash

Energy and Resource Independence

The United States produced approximately 13.6 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2025, according to the Energy Information Administration.

At the end of 2024, the EIA counted approximately 46 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves.

Alaska and other regions hold additional potential, with huge estimates of recoverable resources. In its 1998 assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey estimated about 10.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil across the broader Arctic National Wildlife Refuge coastal-plain assessment area, with a range of 5.7 to 16 billion barrels.

Texas's Permian Basin is already a major engine of oil production. You watched "Landman," right?

Drilling alone does not guarantee energy independence. We need pipelines, refining capacity, transmission infrastructure, and an investment climate that supports responsible development.

Environmental safeguards matter, but the aggressive and radical environmental lobbyists are not interested in protecting your air and water. Clearly, they are focused on forcing Americans toward so-called "green energy."

We have seen over decades that the "green" plan cannot meet demand and is anything but "clean." We've seen overregulation and nonsense climate rhetoric usher in decades of closing refineries, blocking pipelines and spiking our energy costs.

The truth is, forget the war in Iran. Energy spiked under Biden because of his war with fossil fuels.

Wind and solar are inefficient and do not belong on the grid.

If you want to have a wind turbine and solar panels for your personal consumption, fine, but you pay for it. For the rest of us, we need a vast expansion of the energy infrastructure with nuclear and natural gas.

With data centers increasing demand, natural gas and nuclear power, especially advanced modular reactors, deserve priority in any serious reliability strategy.

Resource independence also means developing the minerals used in vehicles, electronics, batteries, power systems, and defense.

America has important copper, graphite, and other mineral resources, but finding a deposit is not the same as building a competitive mining, refining, and processing industry.

Streamlined permitting, responsible environmental standards, workforce training, and incentives for domestic processing can turn American resources into American jobs.

Alaska offers additional oil and mineral potential, but true resource independence also means securing the copper, graphite, rare earth elements and other minerals needed for vehicles, electronics, power systems and defense.

Finding a mineral deposit is only the beginning. We must also be able to mine, refine and process it competitively here.

We have major mines in Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Montana, Minnesota and Alaska.

We need to rein in the onerous and egregious restrictions from the environmental lobby and free up American production.

We also have plenty of graphite, which is critical for lithium batteries and steelmaking. Alaska, Alabama, New York, Pennsylvania, Montana, Colorado and Texas have vast resources, but again, regulatory barriers and a lack of tax incentives have put us in a position to rely on imports.

Imagine the jobs and tax revenue we can create if we free up American mining?

A country dependent on foreign suppliers for the materials used in its own defense systems has a strategic vulnerability.

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash

Manufacturing Independence

America has not stopped making things.

The National Association of Manufacturers reports roughly 239,000 manufacturing firms employing about 12.6 million people.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics separately counts approximately 404,000 private manufacturing establishments, meaning individual worksites rather than distinct companies.

According to OICA, American factories produced approximately 10.24 million motor vehicles in 2025, including production by foreign-owned manufacturers employing American workers.

That said, we have been steadily losing manufacturing jobs and companies over the past 40 years.

We need to reverse that trend. A five-year manufacturing rebuilding initiative that prioritizes skilled trades, apprenticeships, affordable domestic energy, strategically important factories, and regulatory reform.

We should set measurable targets for critical supply chains and track whether new investment actually creates American production capacity.

Tariffs can be one tool, but they are not an industrial strategy by themselves. They are collected from American importers and can raise prices before domestic alternatives exist.

The Trump administration's tariff decisions should be judged by whether they expanded production and employment, not simply whether they punished foreign competitors.

Tariffs can only work after we replenish and incentivize local manufacturing. Otherwise, as we saw recently, they only serve to jack up the prices for everyday goods.

Eventually, tariffs can protect American jobs and employers and can be used to directly reduce income taxes on working Americans.

The goal is to make American industry more competitive, not simply make imports more expensive.

Photo by Muhammad Nabeel on Unsplash Photo by Muhammad Nabeel on Unsplash

Foreign Policy Independence

America must reconsider the assumptions behind our military commitments in Europe and the Middle East.

That does not require ignoring real threats or dismissing the legitimate security concerns of allies. It requires demanding clear objectives, measurable results, and a realistic understanding of costs.

All foreign policy decisions should be made in the context of whether the action or spending is necessary to protect the American people and our national interests.

In Ukraine, supporters of continued assistance argue that it deters further Russian aggression, but outside of Russian-speaking areas of Crimea and Donbas, there is no credible evidence that Russia has world conquest in its plans.

We are not playing a game of "RISK." This is the real world, and not only does nuclear deterrence work to curb any possible additional aggression, but the Russians, after the fall of the Communist Soviet Union, are our natural allies against the Chinese Communists and the radical jihadists.

The fact that the EU and NATO allies continue to push for an extension of the proxy war in Ukraine stems from the current mindset that Russia is the permanent enemy and that if we don't destroy them, the Kremlin will march through all of Europe.

Of course, there is no current or historical evidence that Russia has any plans to do anything remotely close to that. We should scrutinize every foreign military commitment, including NATO.

Supporters argue the alliance deters attacks and strengthens American security.

Critics question the cost, burden sharing and risks of escalation, particularly in confrontation with Russia.

The nuclear stakes alone demand sobriety. Let's not forget the more than 4,000 nuclear warheads the Russians control, compared to a much smaller number in Europe.

France maintains an estimated 290 nuclear warheads, the United Kingdom maintains an estimated 225 nuclear warheads, with its nuclear deterrent based on submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Germany has no German-owned nuclear weapons. Under NATO nuclear sharing, an estimated 10–20 U.S.-owned B61 nuclear bombs are stationed at Büchel Air Base. Together, France and the United Kingdom possess roughly 515 nuclear warheads.

Estimates suggest the United States stores around 100 nuclear bombs at bases in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

So the EU picking a fight with Russia is like the smallest guy in the group picking a fight with a few bigger guys and expecting his strong friend to pull him out of the situation.

It's time we stop letting Europe serve as the tail wagging the dog.

Then there's the cost of NATO.

In 2026, the United States is responsible for close to 15% of NATO's common-funded budgets, with NATO's 2026 civilian budget being at $600 million, and its military budget is close to $3 billion.

Applying the U.S. share to those two budgets gives approximately $500 million in direct contributions. The much bigger number is America's own military spending.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the United States spent $954 billion on its military in 2025, compared with $1.581 trillion spent collectively by NATO's 32 members.

U.S. military spending covers domestic defense, the Indo-Pacific, nuclear deterrence, personnel and other missions worldwide.

So, the serious question isn't simply how much we write in checks to NATO headquarters. It's how much American defense spending and military capability are committed to European security, and how much of that commitment would actually be saved or redirected if the United States changed its role.

It's time for America to withdraw from NATO and stop letting petty foreign, woke, wannabe dictators pull us closer to an irreversible confrontation with a nuclear superpower who should be our ally.

We need the same transparent accounting in the Middle East.

Regular American assistance includes approximately $1.5 billion for Egypt in fiscal year 2026, $3.8 billion annually for Israel and an administration commitment to seek at least $1.45 billion annually for Jordan, subject to congressional appropriations.

Supporters say these commitments protect regional security and American interests. Critics question costs, accountability, and the risks of long-term dependence.

The answer is to evaluate every commitment consistently, not to make abrupt cuts or additions based on the political argument of the day.

Every dollar should be accounted for, every commitment should have a clear objective, and every program should face a simple test: What does this achieve for the security and prosperity of the American people?

Independence does not mean isolation. We can trade, negotiate, and cooperate with allies without accepting unlimited responsibility for every foreign dispute.

Here is the central point: American politicians have confused global presence with national strength.

While we project military strength across the globe, we have jeopardized our own security and financial stability. Massive debt and scarcity for priorities at home are results of failed policies by Democrats and neocon Republicans.

We also have a serious strategic vulnerability when it comes to essential goods, minerals, components, and energy infrastructure, which increasingly depend on decisions made elsewhere.

Photo by Georgi Kalaydzhiev on Unsplash Photo by Georgi Kalaydzhiev on Unsplash

Where We Go From Here

First, national security begins at home.

A country that cannot reliably feed itself, power itself, or produce essential materials is not as secure as its military budget might suggest.

Second, affordability must be the measure of success.

Domestic production will make the country more resilient and reduce costs for everyday Americans. Policies should be judged on the test of how they impact family budgets, jobs, and long-term competitiveness.

Third, independence requires planning and action, not campaign slogans.

Five-year manufacturing targets, domestic processing capacity, stronger local agriculture, reliable energy, and accountable military spending are concrete goals voters can evaluate.

Fourth, foreign policy must pass a clear test of how it will help America and Americans.

Our money and military should only be engaged outside of our borders when there is a direct potential impact on American lives and livelihood. That's actually putting America first.

Finally, this is a chance to build a new political coalition.

Moderate Democrats, independents, and Reagan Republicans may disagree on plenty, but we can unite around an idea of restoring accountable government, affordable living and a shot at the American dream.

Remember, that dream is not the same for all Americans. Not everyone wants to run a company, buy a home or fly private.

Many are just happy with affordable rent, paved streets and control over everyday decisions without interference from government bureaucrats.

We need to empower teachers to teach, not serve as coparents. We need to empower parents to lead their kids' lives, not be usurped by government mandates.

We need an education system that empowers kids with real-world advice, financial literacy, and a firm knowledge of American greatness. We need to empower law enforcement to get the criminals off the streets.

Let's empower nurses and doctors to help patients without interference from profiteering insurance companies.

Let's empower farmers to feed local communities and laborers and skilled trades to rebuild our aging infrastructure.

Let's prioritize helping Americans, not foreigners.

The next chapter of American politics should not be defined only by opposition to Donald Trump or the Democrats. It should be defined by what we are prepared to build.

A country that can feed itself. Power itself.

Manufacture what it needs. Defend itself against enemies foreign and domestic.

Let's rebuild that strong foundation of family, faith and freedom so all Americans can live their American dream.

It's time for an Independent America.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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