Middle Township, NJ hit-and-run causes life-threatening injuries

MIDDLE TWP. — Local police tracked down a driver suspected in a hit-and-run Sunday night, but a bicyclist struck at the scene was left severely injured.

Middle Township Police said in a Nixle alert that they responded to the area of Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue just after 11 p.m. Sunday on a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. By the time they arrived, the vehicle had left the scene, but minutes later, officers received a report of a car matching its description striking a parked vehicle in a driveway.

The car was then observed continuing on Stagecoach Road, according to the alert, before hitting a retaining wall on Route 47, rendering it inoperable.

Police said when they reached the vehicle, it was unoccupied, but the suspected driver, 21-year-old Paul Koscinski of the Green Creek section of Middle Township, was located after an extensive search and arrested.

Back at the location of the original hit-and-run, the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with what police have only described as life-threatening injuries.

Koscinski is charged with assault by auto at this time.

