⚠️ Microplastics turned up at all 22 sites tested in the Delaware River watershed, a new report says.

❗ Every site had microfibers, 82% had fragments and 27% had microbeads, according to Environment New Jersey.

➡️ The report calls for producer-responsibility laws, bottle deposits and tougher drinking water filtration standards.

Even after restrictions on plastic bags, straws, and utensils, environmental researchers say alarming amounts of microplastics are still seeping into New Jersey's drinking water.

A new report from Environment New Jersey finds microplastics have seeped into the region's largest drinking water source. Researchers tested 22 points at rivers and streams along the Delaware River Watershed and found microplastics every time, even though most had no visible signs of litter.

“The results of this study should set off alarms for all New Jerseyans who love the Delaware River watershed and want to protect and restore it," said Lizzy Mulvenna, clean water associate at Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center.

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Plastic pellets on a beach. (Photo by Sören Funk on UnsplashPhoto by Sören Funk on Unsplash) Plastic pellets on a beach. (Photo by Sören Funk on UnsplashPhoto by Sören Funk on Unsplash)

Microfibers were at every site, and microbeads at more than a quarter

They tested for four kinds of plastics: 💧 100% of sampled waterways contained microfibers — these particles mainly come from the production and cleaning of clothing and textiles. Synthetic clothes in washing machines release millions of these tiny particles into wastewater.

💧 82% of sampled sites contained microfragments — typically from harder plastics or plastic feedstock.

💧 77% of sampled sites contained microfilm — Not the archival kind; microfilm pollution comes from single-use plastic bags, food wrappers, and similar plastic wrapping.

💧 27% of sampled sites contained microbeads — once common in facial scrubs and toothpaste for exfoliating. A nationwide ban on microbeads in cosmetics was passed in 2015, but they persist in the environment.

The report calls for laws that place legal responsibility on plastic packaging producers, bottle deposit laws, zero-discharge limits for plastic pellets, further crackdowns on single-use plastics, and strict drinking water filtration standards.

Microplastics don’t biodegrade, and their health effects are still being studied

Microplastics are defined as less than 5 millimeters in diameter, but are often smaller — measuring in micrometers and even nanometers. These tiny shards don't biodegrade; instead, microplastics break down into smaller fragments over centuries.

The long-term health impacts of microplastics are still being researched. This week, a study published in Molecular Cancer found that polystyrene, which is used in Styrofoam, was linked to colon cancer in mice. Microplastics also carry other environmental pollutants, like PFAS and heavy metals, that have known adverse health effects.

Stanford Medicine reports microplastics have been found in 1,300 species, including humans. They've been found in the food we eat and the water we drink.

Dangers PFAS 'forever chemicals' in New Jersey drinking water More than 20,000 private wells in New Jersey have been tested for PFAS. This breakdown shows which counties have high amounts of forever chemicals in their water, and which counties haven't even been tested for them yet. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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