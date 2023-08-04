MGM Resorts International: Resorts & Casinos Overview

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

MGM Resorts International is a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. They own and operate some of the most recognizable brands in the world. This includes premier resorts and casinos across the globe. Each property offers a unique experience, focusing on entertainment, fine dining, and gaming.

MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

MGM Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is one of the jewels in the MGM Resorts International crown. It is a premier resort located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It offers a diverse gaming experience, exceptional dining, and world-class entertainment. It also boasts a luxury hotel and spa.

The Borgata Casino is a paradise for both beginners and seasoned gamblers. Its gaming floor features diverse table games and hundreds of slot machines. Moreover, it houses one of the most active poker rooms in the city. Poker enthusiasts will find various poker games promising a thrilling experience for every player.

One unique feature of Borgata Casino is its Omnichannel Gaming. This allows players to enjoy their favorite games in-person and online at the casino. Borgata Casino ensures that everyone can experience the thrill of the casino, no matter where they are.

The casino's in-house BetMGM Sportsbook takes sports gaming to the next level. It is a perfect place for sports enthusiasts to bet on their favorite sports. It also features a Race & Sports Betting facility, the only spot in Atlantic City where guests can bet on horse racing.

MGM Grand Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for its wealth of hotel options. When booking a stay, the location is crucial, and choosing a hotel on the strip is typically the best bet. Among these options, the MGM Grand in Las Vegas stands out not just because it's the third-largest hotel globally but also for its unique features.

The MGM Grand offers three different room types: the West Wing rooms, the Grand rooms, and the Grand Stay Well rooms. Each has its unique features and cost. However, it's essential to be aware that the West Wing rooms, although part of the MGM Grand, are less appealing than the photographs suggest. These rooms are tiny, lack privacy, and are inconveniently located, requiring a long walk to reach them. In short, it's advisable to avoid the West Wing.

MGM Grand offers many amenities as one of the world's largest hotels. Besides the spa, the hotel features one of the largest casinos and pool complexes. The pool area includes four large pools and a lazy river. However, to enjoy the pool area, walking to the complex's back is recommended, where there's a less crowded, 18+ pool.

MGM Grand also offers plenty of nighttime activities, including MMA fighting, a Cirque de Soleil show, a David Copperfield magic show, and a nightclub. Additionally, the hotel is home to CBS Television City, where guests can participate in prescreening potential new TV shows.

New York New York Hotel & Casino

New York New York Hotel & Casino is a 4-star property located on Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Dolby Live. The resort has received an 8.0 rating from users, indicating it's a perfect choice for visitors to Las Vegas. The hotel is pet-friendly, has its own casino, and offers various amenities, including a swimming pool, parking, air conditioning, and restaurants.

The hotel is quite large, with 2024 units spread across 49 floors. It offers several services and facilities to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable. These include daily housekeeping, a casino, 16 restaurants, 8 bars/lounges, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, valet parking, self-parking, a spa tub, a pool bar, and 3 coffee shops/cafes. For business travelers, there are 21 meeting rooms and a conference space of 21,000 square feet.

New York New York Hotel & Casino offers easy access to many attractions in Las Vegas. You'll find the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Tropicana Las Vegas Casino, Casino at Aria, T-Mobile Arena, and The Cosmopolitan Casino all within a short walking distance. The hotel is just a 5-minute drive from Casino at Luxor Las Vegas and is conveniently located 2.6 miles from the airport.

MGM National Harbor: A World-Class Destination Resort Casino

Joining the ranks of iconic resorts like the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, ARIA, and The Mirage, MGM National Harbor is an architectural marvel. Its majestic presence adds a stunning element to the metropolitan skyline with a dynamic mix of resort amenities:

A colossal casino featuring more than 3,200 slots, 140 table games, and a dedicated poker room.

Gourmet dining options are presented by renowned local and celebrity chefs.

World-class entertainment performances.

High-end retail outlets.

An opulent spa for relaxation.

A rooftop swimming pool.

A large 3,000-seat theater venue.

35,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

A 5,000-space parking structure for the convenience of guests.

Offering 308 guest rooms designed with elegance and comfort, MGM National Harbor ensures a memorable stay. Each room has a 48" HD LCD TV, media connectivity hub, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Timeless luxuries like Serta pillow-top mattresses, plush robes, and slippers are provided to meet every guest's needs and desires. Prices for a room start at $309 per night.

MGM National Harbor offers diverse dining options to satisfy every palate — celebrity chefs, including the acclaimed Voltaggio Brothers, helm several restaurants. The Brothers' Steakhouse is considered one of the best dining experiences in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Bellagio Las Vegas

The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas is a beacon of elegance and entertainment. Located in the famous Las Vegas Strip, a stone's throw from the airport, Bellagio is an upscale experience that leaves its visitors with unforgettable memories. Its five-star rating represents luxury at its finest, making it one of the world's best places to stay, as recognized in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Gold List.

Bellagio boasts 3,933 spacious rooms with air conditioning, laptop-compatible safes, and premium bedding. The rooms are eco-friendly, with recycling options and LED light bulbs, and the bathrooms come with eco-friendly toiletries and showers. With 24-hour room service and comfortable infant beds, guests of all ages can enjoy a pampered stay.

Bellagio is a world unto itself. With a casino with 2,300 slot machines and 136 gaming tables, visitors can try their luck in the city famous for high stakes. The hotel also has a VIP room and a sportsbook for those inclined. The casino spans a total area of 150,000 square feet, providing an exciting and immersive gambling experience.

FAQs about MGM Resorts

What is MGM Resorts International?

MGM Resorts International is a global hospitality and entertainment company. It operates a portfolio of integrated resorts, including top hotels and casinos, conference centers, and live and theatrical entertainment experiences.

What resorts does MGM own?

MGM hotel & casinos owns numerous resorts globally, but some of the most famous ones include the Bellagio Hotel and Casino and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Are pets allowed in these resorts?

MGM Resorts, including The Bellagio and MGM Grand, are pet-friendly. However, it's best to check the specific pet policies of each hotel before you book.

Is there parking available at these resorts?

Yes, all MGM Resorts offer parking facilities. However, fees may apply, and it is advisable to check the specific parking arrangements at each hotel.

Do the resorts offer wheelchair-accessible rooms?

Yes, all MGM Resorts, including The Bellagio and MGM Grand, offer facilities for disabled guests, including wheelchair-accessible rooms. It is recommended to make these requests at the time of booking.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.