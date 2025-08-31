Last season the Mets and Phillies faced each other in the National League Division Series, where the Mets won 3-1.

NJ was divided during that series with half the state rooting for the Mets and the other half rooting for the Phillies.

This season, the two teams are dueling down the stretch once again.

As it currently stands, the Phillies are ahead in the division by six games, but they have struggled playing the Mets all season long.

The Mets are currently leading the season series 7-2 and recently swept the Phillies in a three-game series at Citi Field this past week.

The two teams will meet for one more series before the season is over, from September 8-11 in Philadelphia.

Interestingly enough, if the playoffs started today, there would be a good chance the Phillies and Mets would meet each other in the NLDS once again. The Mets are the 6 seed while the Phillies would be the 2 seed. If the Mets won their Wildcard Series they would meet once again.

South Jersey Phillies fans may have the leg up in the division as it stands right now, but the Mets have been closely tailing them for a while now. And head to head the Mets have been the Phillies kryptonite.

It remains to be seen if the teams will meet in the playoffs, but it’s sure to be a fun final month of the baseball season between these two teams.

