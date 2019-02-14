Mercer County clerk’s email hacked in latest scam targeting NJ

TRENTON — Mercer County residents have been warned of a phishing scam that recently targeted both the public and personal email accounts of the county clerk.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit is looking into reports of fake invoices requesting payment, sent to contacts from both of the clerk's email addresses, according to Clerk Paula Sollami Covello.

Covello stressed in a written statement that anyone who receives such a phony message should not send money or share personal bank information.

Anyone who believes they have received a fraudulent invoice should contact the Cyber Crimes Unit at 609-989-6351.

Earlier this week, State Police warned of a recent phone scam spoofing one of their real office numbers while requesting people's Social Security information. The caller poses as a State Trooper and the incoming call comes up as the legitimate phone number, 609-452-2601, for the State Police Transportation Safety Bureau office.

There also have been recent spoof calls targeting the Monmouth County and Ocean County sheriff's offices.

The appearance of a real, local phone number is a result of "spoofing technology," which allows a person to have a fake number appear on the caller ID, while placing the call from another state or country.

