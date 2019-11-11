Martel family’s gorgeous Christmas display starts day after Thanksgiving

The Martel family's Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, will open for the holiday season the day after Thanksgiving.

I was so happy to see that the Martel family of Phillips Avenue is getting ready and telling fans in their Facebook group that they'll start welcoming everyone the night after Thanksgiving.

I don't want to rush it. because the holiday season comes and goes so quickly ... but I'm ready for some holiday fun. My family and I just came back from a Disney vacation, and in Disney World it's already full-blown Christmas, so coming back to pumpkins is kind of a letdown.

Believe it or not, even though I've heard about Martel's Christmas Wonderland for years, last year was my first visit. I stopped by with some friends after having dinner in Bordentown. It was awesome. It's crazy to think that one family's love for Christmas turned into something so big. Some of my friends have been visiting with their families for years and years. it's become a family tradition for so many.

If you've never heard of it, it's just a home in a Hamilton neighborhood with what seems like a million beautiful Christmas lights and displays everywhere. Your kids will love it. Heck, you'll love it too. Santa makes appearances too. Regularly check the family's Facebook group for when he'll be there.

Martel's Christmas Wonderland is located at 21 Phillips Avenue in Hamilton.

