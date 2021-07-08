Married couple die in Teaneck, NJ house fire, church says
TEANECK — A deadly fire at a home very early Thursday killed two people, identified by community members as a married couple.
The fast-moving fire also left three firefighters seeking medical treatment — two for heat exhaustion while one suffered burns to his leg, as reported by the Associated Press.
Delton Brown and Amoya Brown were being mourned by fellow parishioners, as shared by Dwight Robinson for the Englewood Church of God of Prophecy to a Facebook page for the regional office of the Pentecostal church.
Teaneck first responders were alerted to the house fire at 1161 Arlington Ave. before 3:30 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Firefighters found the two individuals, unresponsive, on the third floor of the home.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.
A LinkedIn profile for Amoya Brown listed that she was a case manager for Care Plus NJ, adjunct professor at Bergen Community College and a volunteer with the West Side Worship Center of the Englewood church.