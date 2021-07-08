Married couple die in Teaneck, NJ house fire, church says

TEANECK — A deadly fire at a home very early Thursday killed two people, identified by community members as a married couple.

The fast-moving fire also left three firefighters seeking medical treatment — two for heat exhaustion while one suffered burns to his leg, as reported by the Associated Press.

Delton Brown and Amoya Brown were being mourned by fellow parishioners, as shared by Dwight Robinson for the Englewood Church of God of Prophecy to a Facebook page for the regional office of the Pentecostal church.

Teaneck first responders were alerted to the house fire at 1161 Arlington Ave. before 3:30 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Firefighters found the two individuals, unresponsive, on the third floor of the home.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

A LinkedIn profile for Amoya Brown listed that she was a case manager for Care Plus NJ, adjunct professor at Bergen Community College and a volunteer with the West Side Worship Center of the Englewood church.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving