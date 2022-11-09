Prosecutor: NJ man was drunk, speeding in BMW at 120MPH in deadly crash

MOUNT LAUREL — A 45-year-old Marlton has been accused of excessive speeding while drunk at the wheel in a crash that killed a restaurant owner as he left his business, two months ago.

Desmond Newberry was charged with first-degree counts of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, stemming from the September death of 52-year-old Glenn Keen, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced Wednesday.

Newberry also faced a third-degree count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Glenn Keen (Givnish funeral home) Glenn Keen (Givnish funeral home) loading...

Keen, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 around 8 p.m. when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the prosecutor previously said.

Investigators secured a warrant and accessed the event data recorder in Newberry’s BMW, which showed that he was going 120 miles per hour just before hitting Keen’s Ford SUV.

Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) Cucina Carini in Mount Laurel (Google Maps) loading...

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road — the restaurant is across the street from a township elementary school.

Keen was airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he died that night.

Newberry was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries.

After his Monday arrest, Newberry was being held in Burlington County Jail ahead of a detention hearing in court on Thursday.

The case was also being prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Glenn Keen and his wife, Paula, had opened the restaurant together in 1995 — the same year they got married, according to his obituary.

