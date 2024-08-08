Release the rubber duckies! A ‘quacking’ good time at annual NJ shore event

🔴 The 4th Annual Margate Duck Derby takes place later this month

MARGATE — Does your rubber duckie have what it takes to win "the fowlest" competition in Atlantic County?

The 4th Annual Margate Duck Derby will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where one lucky duckie will be crowned the champion at this “duck-a-palooza.”

The duck derby, which will take place at Amherst Avenue and the Bay at Washington Avenue, is sponsored by Margate Gardens Wine and Spirits.

How to Score Tickets

Participants, ages 21 and older can purchase raffle tickets ($5 for one, $20 for 5) in advance for the floating quack-a-palooza.

Tickets can be purchased at Thrilling Thursdays’ Movies on the Beach, Margate Farmers Market on Thursdays, at Steve and Cookie’s, or from Margate Gardens, 9710 Ventnor Avenue.

Ticket sales will end on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Margate Business Association community programs.

Event Day

Each raffle ticket purchased will have a corresponding number on a weighted, rubber duck.

The ducks are released into the bay into a closed course between Scott's Dock and the Washington Avenue Pier with kayakers and boats guiding the ducks and making sure no duck escapes. With help from the current and the bay breeze, the ducks will cruise toward a funneled finish line.

Duck owners are not allowed to interact with the rubber ducks but can absolutely cheer them on and watch the race from the Washington Ave. pier. The rubber ducks will be scooped out of the water by the kayakers at the end of the derby.

The adults won’t have all the fun. Kids can also try their luck at the Duck Chuck, Quack in the Hole, Fishin’ for Fowl, and other great activities for prizes.

USA DJ will provide the musical entertainment and host a chicken dance competition. The best dancer will win a prize, too.

The Margate Business Association will host the duck derby and Visa gift cards will be awarded to the top three finishing ducks. The 1st place prize is $1,000, 2nd place is $500, and 3rd place wins $250.

