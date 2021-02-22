Mangia! Wawa now cooking dinners (Opinion)

You know how good Wawa is when it comes to breakfast, lunch, snacks, and coffee. Well now they've added a new dinner menu, featuring the burgers they launched last week.

I'm surprised it's taken this long. Wawa is now cooking dinners! Starting today and everyday at 4pm Wawa will break out its new dinner menu complete with it's new burgers, pasta bowls and other signature recipes. You can even create your own.

The convenience chain began testing out its dinner menu last August. Among the items on the Wawa dinner menu are "Burger and Fries." It's an Angus Beef burger made with your choice of cheese toppings and spreads served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Wawa's new dinner menu also features "Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken," along with pasta bowls which they say are freshly baked pasta in signature recipes, which include savory marinara or creamy Alfredo sauces with other ingredients. You can even create your own bowl.

Kids meals and heat and eat are also available to order on the Wawa app.

Of course, you can add one of Wawa's many specialty drink items or any of the many items that they sell to your order too.

Actually I can't tell you how many times we've had Wawa hot and cold subs, soups and other items as our evening meal, but the fact that they now have an actual dinner menu makes things so much easier when you're on the go and have to pick up dinner on the way home.

My kids are already asking for it!

