Mandate in NJ schools coming to end, but the debate rages on (Opinion)

One Monday, King Murphy lifted the mask mandate for schools starting March 7. He's leaving it up to school districts to decide whether they'll still require masks.

Former gubernatorial candidate Jack Cittarelli posted on social media that this will trigger a battleground at local school board meetings.

His idea, and the smart one, would be to leave it up to parents and students not the schools.

Countries like Sweden and U.S. states like Florida didn't close schools or force masks on children for any extended length of time and the results were good. Instead, states like New Jersey tortured our kids with masks, terrifying some and causing great social anxiety.

Young kids were at very low risk for getting the virus or becoming seriously ill, but the teachers' unions called the shots as they do with most of why it's unaffordable here. However, some parents and kids might feel some anxiety going maskless at school after two full years of terror by our government and the horribly corrupt and inept media.

Group of children with face mask back at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown. Halfpoint loading...

You can't really blame some people for still being fearful. These entities really did a number on their psyches.

So, if you're looking for some spirited entertainment come March, you should attend a local school board meeting and enjoy the show. Murphy as usual made the wrong call, but because of his measured demeanor and his constant reference to "following the science" he gets away with yet another bad decision.

Unfortunately, optics are the key in today's world. Jack has it right. Let the parents decide. If you want your kid to wear a mask by all means you have the right to do so, but don't let your situation or paranoia affect everyone else.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

