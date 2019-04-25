Man repeatedly calls after East Brunswick boy to ‘come here’

EAST BRUNSWICK — A man in a black pickup truck repeatedly asked a boy to "come here" after the boy got off the school bus on Wednesday.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, got off the bus at the corner of Arthur Street and Willow Street in East Brunswick around 3:40 p.m., and the man described as an "older white male" drove by, according to police. He allegedly rolled down his window and said "hey kid, come here," which sent the boy running as the driver continued to call after him.

The child told police about the incident just over an hour later.

The truck continued east on Arthur Street away from the boy and turned onto southbound Old Bridge Turnpike, according to police, who said the truck was a Ford with a "horse-like" decal on the back window, a construction light bar on the roof, and tinted windows.

Police said they are increasing their patrols in the area.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-390-6990. Anonymous, confidential tips are accepted by dialing 732-4EBTIPS (328477).

