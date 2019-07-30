Man hits bicyclist head-on in Toms River, police say

TOMS RIVER — A Bayville man accused of leaving the scene after hitting a bicyclist on Sunday night, coming back 20 minutes later, was charged with DWI and driving with a suspended license by Toms River police.

Vincente Guzman, 37, was struck head-on at James Street near Berry Street in Toms River, as he rode in the westbound direction around 8:50 p.m., by a vehicle driven by Anthony Cipolletti, 29, according to Toms River police. The impact sent Guzman into the eastbound lanes.

Cipolletti returned to the scene 20 minutes later, according to police, who said Cipolletti was also charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to report an accident, open container in a vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and other, additional charges.

Guzman was flown via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where police said he is in critical but stable condition.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: