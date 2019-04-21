Man brings knife into Princeton chapel on Easter weekend, cops say

PRINCETON — A man was arrested at the Princeton University chapel on Saturday after others noticed he was holding a knife with a four-inch blade, authorities say.

The 20-year-old man, who is not a university student, was holding a the knife in a "non threatening manner" but caused concern among in the chapel at the time, according to university spokesman Michael Hotchkiss.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed by Hotchkiss, was charged with disorderly conduct by officers from Princeton's Department of Public Safety and released. Hotchkiss said no one was threatened or injured.

Hotchkiss did not disclose the event at the chapel at the time of the incident.

The incident comes several days after 37-year-old Marc Lamparello of Hasbrouck Heights brought cans of gasoline and lighter fluid into St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. Lamparello told the NYPD he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue and that his car had run out of gas, according to NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller. The vehicle was not out of gas, Miller said.

