Magic Of Lights: Drive-through holiday lights experience returns to NJ

A holiday tradition is coming back to Monmouth County. The annual Magic Of The Lights holiday light display will be back in time for Christmas here in the Garden State.

It's a wonderful way to enjoy the holidays and see some of the most fantastic Christmas lights displays right here in NJ.

Important show information from The PNC Bank Arts Center website:

Weekday Tickets are only valid Mon-Thurs ONLY during the run of the show

Any Day Tickets are Valid Any Day during the run of the show

One ticket per carload is requiredHours:Sunday through Thursday - From Dusk till 10:00 pmFriday and Saturday - From Dusk till 11:00 pm PRICING AT THE GATE WILL VARY

The presale is happening now! Public Onsale Starts Fri 10/13/23 @ 10:00 am EDT

The Magic of Lights returns to PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on November 17th and runs until December 30th.

According to their Facebook page use "early bird" offer code "MAGIC" now through 10/31/23 for $25 any day tickets and/or $20 weekday tickets.

It's always a fun time driving through the Christmas lights display at the PNC Bank Arts Center and your carload will enjoy the many lights that will light up the holiday sky.

The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel is right off the Garden State Parkway around exit 116 in Monmouth County.

Easy to get in and out for those driving to the event from any location in the Garden State.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.

