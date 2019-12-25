Lottery player at Brick store won $140,000 on Christmas Eve

BRICK — A shopper at Jay’s Food Mart at 358 Herbertsville Road in Brick got a Christmas Gift a day early — when the New Jersey Lottery announced a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from the store won $140,963.

The ticket matched all five numbers from Monday's drawing: 10, 22, 23, 25 and 40, and the "XTRA" number, 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

According to the Lottery, there were 286,462 tickets purchased for the drawing. By adding XTRA, for an additional $1 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. In other words, the prize was four times as high as it would have been without the XTRA match.

The Lottery did not announce if the winning ticket had yet been redeemed.

The Lottery also announced Tuesday its Pick-6 drawing on December 23 produced seven winners of $3,790, for matching five out of six white balls drawn — but no winner who matched all 6 tickets. That rolls over the unawarded winnings into a $5 million drawing that will be held Thursday.

