Look inside Ben Simmons’ stunning, luxurious South Jersey mansion

While the Ben Simmons drama continues around the Philadelphia 76ers, one hint toward his future might be the fact that he has put his Moorestown mansion on the market.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 10,477-square-foot house is listed for $4,999,999 (the property taxes last year were $36,877).

From the listing on Zillow.com:

The spectacular chef’s kitchen features 2-inch mitered cambria quartz, double oversized islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and custom cabinetry. The formal dining room features a spectacular wine wall and adjacent is a wet bar and a dry bar with ice machine, beverage fridge, wine cooler and a large walk-in pantry. The first floor also has large bedroom with ensuite bathroom, expansive main office with custom built-in shelving and french doors, a powder room, and an additional room that can be used as a playroom/second office/dog room and a second back staircase.

Of course, there’s a lot more than that: the home has 10-foot ceilings with double-height ceilings in the foyer and family room.

One of the highlights of the home is the private gaming room in the basement. There’s also a candy room and the entire house is served by a state-of-the-art audio/visual automation system.

Take a look!

The expansive family room looks out over the landscaping.

The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops.

The kitchen also has custom shelving.

There’s a professional Viking range.

The walk-in pantry.

The breakfast nook lets in plenty of light.

The wine cooler.

It has a butler’s pantry.

The huge formal dining room.

Another view of the dining room.

There’s room for a home office.

The office also has a sitting area.

There are oak floors throughout.

The master suite features a fireplace and sitting area.

The master bathroom is huge.

There is a spa shower and soaking tub.

The media room

There’s a bar with its own ice maker.

The basement kitchenette.

I don’t think the memorabilia comes with the house.

The custom gaming room.

The basement sports a large fish tank.

