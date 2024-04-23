Local NJ company saves the day for an NJ 101.5 listener

Last week we had a call from a 71-year-old woman named Penny.

Penny had called while we were discussing affordability in the state. During the call, she teared up and explained that she had no money to pay for a new HVAC system as hers broke down two years earlier.

Within minutes of that call, Ryan, a service manager with First Choice Plumbing and Heating, called in and offered a free system and installation from his company.

A new friendship was born on the spot.

Jodi and I were thrilled to meet Penny at her home as the guys from First Choice wrapped up the installation of her brand-new system. Ed, the owner of First Choice, went further than just donating the system and labor. He went to the property management office before our arrival and paid Penny's HOA fees for the rest of the year. What a kind gesture among strangers.

As I've said for years, Jersey is a great place. We have an edge for sure, and we like it, but when it comes to stepping up for people in need, no one is more generous and kinder than New Jerseyans.

Here's the video of our meeting for the first time:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

