Live on NJ 101.5 tonight: Get answers about autism

Thursday night at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 hosts a special town hall event, to answer your questions about autism services for families in New Jersey.

As discussed in New Jersey 101.5 stories this week, New Jersey leads the nation in autism diagnoses -- and families struggle in particular with the challenges of helping young people on the autism spectrum as they age out of school systems .

Return to this post, or New Jersey 101.5's Facebook page to watch the event live. We'll be taking your questions live in the studio at 800-283-1015 as we meet with:

Dr. Suzanne Buchanan, executive director of Autism New Jersey

Ira Fingles, special education attorney from Hinkle, Fingles, Prior & Fischer Attorneys at Law

Dr. Robert LaRue, clinical professor at the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology at Rutgers University

Will Milazzo, a self-advocate and 21-year-old with autism

You can also listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, or stream through the New Jersey 101.5 app .

Chat live with an expert: Elena Napravnik of Autism Speaks will join our Facebook Live chat to answer your questions about connecting with services in real-time. All you need to particulate is a computer or smartphone, and to follow the New Jersey 101.5 Facebook page .