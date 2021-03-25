You work your tail off. We have endured a national pandemic for over a year and you only live once. I think we justified you getting some opulence this summer. You deserve — no, you need this over-the-top staycation this summer. Just wait until you see what I found for you!

This beachfront Airbnb in LBI not only has stunning views, it also has what every rockstar requires...a rooftop pool and hot tub overlooking the ocean.

This is a very cool California-style Airbnb and it's a short walk to the beach.

The house easily accommodates 10 people and comes with a full kitchen, so you can enjoy meals on the rooftop.

Afterwards, relax by the fire pit in the courtyard and enjoy some custom cocktails on your private deck with ocean views.

Want to hit the gym? There's even a workout room with a Peloton bike with your name on it!

I'm thinking you share this puppy with another family and it cuts costs in half. This 10 person paradise complete with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, driveway for 3, direct walk to the beach with all the bells and whistles will run you about $800 per night. Scroll through to see the inside.

