LISTEN: NJ 101.5 as the world changed on 9/11 — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage Tuesday night for the first — and possibly the last — time.

The Democratic vice president opened the faceoff with a power move, marching across the stage to Trump’s lectern to shake his hand.

“Kamala Harris,” she said, introducing herself as the pair met for the first time ever. “Let’s have a good debate.”

“Nice to see you. Have fun,” the former Republican president responded.

A 24-year-old man from Whitesboro has been arrested and charged with storing and sharing a massive collection of child sexual abuse images.

Anthony Gilbert now faced second-degree charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children launched the investigation.

TRENTON — New Jersey needs to crack down on criminals who use new technology to get around gun laws, according to a new report from the NJ State Commission of Investigation.

Loopholes allow criminals to get illicit ghost guns and turn them into automatic weapons, the SCI report said.

Closing these loopholes would reduce shootings in New Jersey because many of these untraceable firearms are used in more than one shooting, according to the SCI.

PISCATAWAY — Decades after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, medical issues among those who survived 9/11 and responded to Ground Zero in Manhattan remain a daily top priority at a handful of operations in the region, including a center in New Jersey.

Rutgers University is home to one of the sites of the World Trade Center Health Program, which delivers free care to those who were impacted by the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It's the question everyone will ask and answer: Where were you when the planes hit? Where were you on 9/11?

Jim Gearhart remembers well. The veteran broadcaster was on New Jersey 101.5's airwaves, discussing school fundraisers with a caller. Alongside him were Eric Scott and the rest of the morning crew. Opinions and news and laughs.

It was a regular, routine day.

Until it wasn't.

Listen to the live audio from that day as the horrifying events unfolded.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

