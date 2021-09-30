List of haunted hayrides and attractions in New Jersey for 2021

One of the best things about living in New Jersey is getting to experience all four seasons and of course, everyone has a favorite. This time of year is all about the beautiful autumn foliage, apple picking, corn mazes, and PSLs (that’s pumpkin spice lattes for you non-espresso drinkers).

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to sweater weather.

Pumpkin picking is fun and all, but once October hits, 'tis the season for haunts (and candy of course). What better way to celebrate Halloween than to test your scare limit and attend a Haunted House/Hayride!

Check out this list of haunted attractions for the 2021 season around the Garden State.

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2021 Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, the Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions — here's a roundup.