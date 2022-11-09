Legal weed and Thanksgiving in New Jersey

This Thanksgiving, the pot will not only cook your food but a different kind will be contained inside it. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in New Jersey, your dinner may have a different feel to it, or more accurately you may be feeling different after you eat it.

According to a new survey from AYR Wellness and Suzy, which is a global market research platform, people may be eliminating such items as brussels sprouts, carrots or squash from the Thanksgiving table to ease inflation but not cannabis. Hopefully not macaroni.

According to a recent survey of more than 1600 people:

"90% of cannabis consumers plan to purchase the same amount of cannabis or more than they usually do for this holiday season. 70% of those stocking up are purchasing cannabis to ensure they have enough to share with friends, family, and chosen family. 65% of cannabis consumers will choose cannabis over alcohol for their “Danksgiving” celebrations. 34% of cannabis consumers are likely to serve infused food on Thanksgiving."

Many will buy their weed on "Green Wednesday," which is the day before Thanksgiving and the second-highest-grossing cannabis sales day of the year. What will they do with their weed? According to the survey:

"When surveyed about their shopping plans, respondents indicated they will indeed take advantage of Green Wednesday promotions this year."

55% of consumers plan to purchase or consume cannabis on Green Wednesday.

32% of those that are purchasing on Green Wednesday are spending $100 dollars or more.

40% of those buying on Green Wednesday are purchasing for themselves and gifting.

So if you're looking for something to bring to the table or the perfect gift for the person who has everything...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

