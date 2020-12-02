Hypocrisy may be the most widespread virus of 2020, moreso than COVID-19.

From Dr. Fauci sitting in the stands at a Washington Nationals game without a mask to California Gov. Gavin Newsome dining indoors mask less at a fancy Napa Valley restaurant, the list is pretty long and embarrassing, but it doesn't seem to matter to them or the people who worship them and their "expert" advice.

The latest to make the list is a Jersey Guy named "Dr. Mike" as he's known on Instagram, where he has over 6 million followers. He's young and handsome and charming, and apparently as hypocritical as the day is long. Dr. Mikhail Varshavsky is a practicing physician at Chatham Family Medicine and to celebrate his 31st birthday, he flew to Miami last month. The problem in today's world when you're young and popular and active on social media, lots of people are going to see you half naked on a boat with more than a dozen half naked girls not wearing a mask or social distancing.

Instagram's "hottest doctor," Dr. Mike often warns on his very popular Instagram rants that the only way we can beat this virus is if we all do our part by wearing masks and practice social distancing. You can't make this stuff up. The best part is Dr. Mike will either apologize properly and be given his due forgiveness by the dumbass masses or ignore the transgression until it's forgotten like all of the other hypocrisy in our world that just doesn't seem to matter anymore.

The things that used to end a career in embarrassment and shame seem to be a mere speed bump on the road to more likes and more views online. I don't begrudge the good doctor from celebrating his 31st birthday with a bunch of bikini-clad beauties on a boat in Miami in November. As a matter of fact, I applaud it! Just don't be that guy telling me not to have my family over for Thanksgiving in the same month.

