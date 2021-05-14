This Firehouse AirBnB in Lambertville Will be a Great Staycation
This Firehouse AirBnB in Lambertville Will be Your Staycation
This Airbnb in Lambertville is sure to be your next staycation. It was once a firehouse and now is an adorable place to stay when you want to get away, but not go too far. It is extremely unique and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms so four guests can use it. It's two stories, located in beautiful Lambertville and even has a rooftop deck. The hosts rent it out for $282 a night.