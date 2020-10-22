Lakewood BlueClaws change name, add new logos

The next time you’re at First Energy Park rooting on the BlueClaws, you’ll be rooting for a slightly different team: the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, not the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The team announced the name change at the same time they announced that they’re extending their lease at First Energy Park for an additional ten years (it’s a beautiful park, by the way).

“The BlueClaws and Township of Lakewood have been fantastic partners over the last two decades and we look forward to continuing that relationship many years into the future,” said Art Matin, managing partner of Shore Town Baseball, the ownership group that operates the BlueClaws. The change in name helps the regional appeal of the team. BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti said “The Jersey Shore is an amazing place to work and to raise a family. The BlueClaws are proud to play a role in the fabric of the Shore’s vibrant community. We can’t wait for Opening Night.”

Along with the name change comes four new logos, or brands: a basic crab, a surfing crab, a boogie-boarding crab, and a pair of sunglasses with the reflection of a roller coaster and a Ferris Wheel in it.

A new white home jersey was also unveiled with the rest of the uniform to be introduced at a later date. Not surprisingly, the team announced that merchandise featuring the new logos is available for purchase. The BlueClaws are the Philadelphia Phillies single A team and, according to the team, have welcomed over 7 million fans since 2001.

