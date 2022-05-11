Kelsey Grammer, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul are coming to NJ to tout booze

This is the era of celebrity made alcohol; everyone from George Clooney to 50 Cent to Mark Wahlberg have all produced some sort of liquor. We’ve heard about Kelsey Grammer’s beer before, but now there is an additional entrant in the celebrity booze wars: the stars of “Breaking Bad”, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Kelsey Grammer, star of “Frasier” and “Cheers” will get the spotlight first, as he’ll be pouring his own brew, as he hosts a Faith Beer Takeover at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City this weekend.

Grammer’s company, the Faith American Brewing Company, will be presenting various flavors of their brew and Kelsey will be doing the pouring and talking to customers. At 10 PM on Friday, he will also be performing at the resort’s weekly dueling pianos event at the Hard Rock Café.

“Breaking Bad” went off the air in 2013, but its two main stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, are still working together, but instead of making meth, they’re making mezcal. The duo will be appearing at a Glen Rock liquor store on May 17 to promote their product, Dos Hombres Mezcal.

Their website describes the liquor as:

A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand selected from a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico, Dos Hombres has been a customer favorite since the brand's launch in 2019.

So, apparently, after the show wrapped, they headed south out of New Mexico to Oaxaca to make some mezcal. It has scents and flavors of “apple, mango, local fruits, wood, and smooth smoke.”

“Jesse Pinkman” serving up the mezcal.

Bryan “Walter White” Cranston and Aaron “Jesse Pinkman” Paul relaxing with their own booze.

Grammer has been sighted regularly in the Garden State ever since he launched his company in 2015, criss-crossing the state to stop at bars and restaurants, even trade shows to promote his line of Faith American ales.

