Kanye West’s New Jersey years

Rapper, fashion designer, supposed 2020 presidential candidate and Kardashian-adjacent Kanye West has become perhaps the most polarizing celebrity in recent memory. He was born in Atlanta but raised in Chicago, where he started using a sampling keyboard at 15 years old, spending his high school years rapping and making beats in his room. By the late-90's, Kanye was producing songs for the likes of Common and Jermaine Dupri.

Things were looking up for Kanye, but one has to wonder if he knew the impact he would have on the music world for years to come. The next step for him was to move as close to New York City as possible, which at the time was one of the epicenters of hip-hop. But he didn't actually move to NYC. Instead he moved in to an apartment in Newark with a family friend. He actually talks about this experience on his debut album, The College Dropout. In the song "Last Call," here is how Kanye refers to this part of his life:

Packed all my s*** up in a U-Haul, maybe about ten days before I had to actually get out so I ain't have to deal with the landlord cause he's a jerk

Me and my mother drove to Newark, New Jersey

I hadn't even seen my apartment. I remember I pulled up

I unpacked all my s***. You know, we went to Ikea, I bought a bed, I put the bed together myself.

I loaded up all my equipment, and the first beat I made was, uh, "Heart of the City."

The song contains graphic language, so click here with caution if you want to hear Kanye talk about his Jersey years for yourself. It comes up around the 7:00 mark.

"Heart of the City," by the way, is a song off of Jay-Z's 2001 smash album The Blueprint. Another song I won't embed directly in here because of graphic language, but you can check it out by clicking here.

Before things really took off for him, Kanye West also did a brief stint in Hoboken. Once again, to be close to the Big Apple.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Getty Images

Along with producing songs for countless artists, he's released 9 solo albums (with another rumored to be on the way), as well as two other collaborative albums; one with the aforementioned Jay-Z and the other with Kid Cudi. A lot of the music Kanye has created has gone on to change popular music as a whole. Albums like 808s and Heartbreak and Yeezus at the time of their release surprised critics and fans for the radical departure from West's earlier music. At least in those two instances, what happened after their respective releases was countless artists from various genres finding great influence in what he was putting out there. Aside from the first three albums of his, all of Kanye West's albums are starkly different from one another. Between creating music and becoming a mogul in the fashion industry, he continues to churn out art at a rapid pace, all the while becoming a poster child for mental illness. He also continues to draw flack from millions of people for his controversial quotes and his current presidential run that many believe is a ploy to take votes away from Joe Biden.

Even if his Jersey ties are ultimately just a matter of convenience, it's cool to know that New Jersey played a brief role in making all of this happen. I mean how crazy is it that Kanye West is familiar with the perpetual urine stench in Newark Penn Station? It makes you wonder what Kanye thinks of the burgers at Krug's Tavern in Newark, or if he has any skin in the central Jersey debate. Is it possible he identifies with Exit 145 off the Parkway? So many questions I will likely never get to ask him.

