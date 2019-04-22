Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Soul Homes’ good-will endeavor turns 5 years old

It was on April 22nd, 2014, that New Jersey’s own Jon Bon Jovi opened JBJ Soul Homes, a mixed use building that included 55 apartments intended for people who had been previously homeless and low income families. Learn more about the ambitious endeavor here .

To date, the Soul Foundation has opened facilities in Newark, Camden, and Monmouth County in New Jersey as well as homes across the country including Detroit, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. The Soul Foundation also runs JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank. The mission there, according to the kitchen’s website is, "where individuals or families can come to eat a delicious farm-to-table meal in a warm, welcoming setting and meet our neighbors.”

The Soul Kitchen does not have any prices on the menu. A donation is suggested but not required to enjoy a meal. A second location has opened in Toms River and guest chefs prepare food at both locations.

