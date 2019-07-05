Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park

"Sand, Surf, Sun and FUN" will be in full effect Saturday afternoon...

Take this as a sign. (Craig Allen photo).

...in Asbury Park.

It's going to be another great afternoon to walk the boards. (Craig Allen photo).

As, I'm taking the radio show on the road.

I know...I'm SILLY. (NJ Prize Team photo).

Bring the whole family...

New Jersey's Greatest Hits are playing on the boardwalk. (Craig Allen photo).

...and be a part of all of the FUN!

Join me, Craig Allen, and the "Jersey Prize Team" ...

Having fun with the Jersey Prize Team. (NJ Prize Team photo).

...at the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio, on the boardwalk, in Asbury Park, Saturday afternoon, starting at 3:00!

Stop by the sign. (Craig Allen photo).

We'll be located between 3rd and 4th Avenues...from 3 til 7.

Playing the HITS...and saying HELLO to you...

"You're having fun, right?" (NJ Prize Team photo).

Stop by and say HI...play some games with the Prize Team...and win.

Spin the Prize Wheel and WIN! (Craig Allen photo).

Join us on the Asbury Park Boardwalk Saturday afternoon, and make it a day to remember...

Sand...surf...sun...and fun! Plus boats! (Craig Allen photo).

...with New Jersey 101.5.