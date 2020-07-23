Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 83° - 90° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 85°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:41a Low

Thu 4:46p High

Thu 10:48p Low

Fri 5:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:15a Low

Thu 4:10p High

Thu 10:22p Low

Fri 4:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:29a Low

Thu 4:22p High

Thu 10:36p Low

Fri 5:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:11a Low

Thu 4:14p High

Thu 10:18p Low

Fri 4:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:48a High

Thu 2:21p Low

Thu 8:51p High

Fri 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:31a Low

Thu 4:37p High

Thu 10:41p Low

Fri 5:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:22a High

Thu 1:28p Low

Thu 8:25p High

Fri 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:13a High

Thu 11:20a Low

Thu 5:05p High

Thu 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 4:09p High

Thu 10:26p Low

Fri 4:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:52a Low

Thu 4:36p High

Thu 11:09p Low

Fri 5:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:18a Low

Thu 4:14p High

Thu 10:38p Low

Fri 5:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:12a High

Thu 11:21a Low

Thu 5:14p High

Thu 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).